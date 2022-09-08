Visuals 09.08.22

GARY GEIGER
This work is part of The Pointe of Art exhibition reception and benefit auction presented by Carmel Sunset Rotary Club. California native Gary Geiger, who has worked as a fine art and commercial photographer on the Monterey Peninsula for the past 33 years, is one of the featured artists. When he’s taking pictures, he walks. “Walking gives me perspective on the rich history and architecture of a town, as well as chance encounters with people,” he writes. “I put a lot of miles in every day to find that one good image.” The event at 6pm Friday, Sept. 9 supports Monterey Peninsula Ballet Theater’s scholarship program. It happens at the Bennett Sculpture and Jennifer Perlmutter galleries (next door on Dolores in Carmel). To attend, RSVP to ashleybennettstoddard@gmail.com. [AP]
8X10 EXHIBITION
The 8x10 Fundraising Exhibition is the Center for Photographic Art in Carmel’s staple fundraiser each year. The gallery will be filled with a wide-ranging selection of small framed works donated by a talented community of photographers. CPA features work by over 125 established and emerging artists, both legendary and rising stars, from California and beyond: from Gary Lopez to Jerry Takigawa to as many as three Westons, and the work above, by Nancy Baron. The auction takes place online, but there will be special prize drawings and photographs available for visitors to the gallery as well. An opening reception in the gallery happens at 4pm Saturday, Sept. 10; the online auction runs Sept. 8-Sept. 29, at photography.org. [AP]
