Visuals 09.09.21

RICHARD TETTE
California landscape painter Richard Tette works in oil. He paints the golden hills of the Central Coast, Carmel Valley and Salinas Valley – bucolic landscapes often featuring still bodies of water and old barns as described by John Steinbeck. Tette works by applying an underpainting; he lets it dry, steps away, comes back, and finishes the piece. A San Francisco Bay Area native, Tette now lives in Carmel Valley. And his work is now viewable at the Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel). [AP]
ZOYA SCHOLIS
This piece by Zoya Scholis is presented at Nancy Dodds Gallery (San Carlos Street and 7th Avenue, Carmel). Scholis grew up in Monterey and her father was a painter. Her work features natural forms – birds, leaves and the human figure. As a process painter, she often starts with random marks or pools of paint later defined by grids, lines or the carving out of negative space. Among her many influences are Joan Savo, Marc Chagall and Richard Diebenkorn. She has shown paintings throughout the U.S. and won numerous awards. Viewable Thursdays through Mondays, noon-4pm. [AP]
