Visuals 09.15.22

DENESE SANDERS
Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave.) presents Resilience, an exhibit by Denese Sanders. Sanders is primarily a painter with a background in printmaking and book arts, which often leads her to express ideas through a range of media. Women are her preferred subjects, as she is continually awed by their capability and the potential of their voices. She believes that having a voice is core to her identity as a woman, artist, stepmom and community builder. The Resilience series is in response to Sanders’ 2021 diagnosis and treatment of advanced-stage ovarian cancer. This show is a revealing look at the expressions of a body in danger and the arduous experiences of the path leading to health. It’s on display until Oct. 27.
NATALIA CORAZZA
Sunset Cultural Center (8th and San Carlos, Carmel) is presenting a solo exhibition by Colombian-American painter Natalia Corazza. Titled Always Never, Nunca Siempre, the show will be held at the Marjorie Evans Gallery. Inspired by her connections to Colombian and Californian landscapes, Corazza “creates mystical sceneries that capture the sense of longing as a condition of our own desire,” the organizers wrote. While her work is primarily in oils and acrylics, she uses graphite and charcoal. Corazza’s work explores a variation of subjects from Latinx identity and Colombian country life and landscape to various forms of magical realism. Corazza works at Youth Arts Collective in Monterey. This exhibit is on display until Nov. 1, with a special gallery reception on Friday, Sept. 23 from 5-7pm.
