Visuals 09.22.22

PARIS WEBB
The above image is titled “Women” and it was made by Monterey High School student Paris Webb – now on display at Pacific Grove Art Center in downtown Pacific Grove as part of The Things We Love exhibit. Thirty-two Monterey High digital artists share images of the things that bring them joy, comfort and inspiration, in works of photography, illustration, design, video and animation. Bursting forth with life as the pandemic draws to a close, these young artists help us to remember to stay focused on the good, as this is always a great way to keep a positive mindset. Other young artists to be seen: Levi Elmore, Nantai Mendoza, Jack Spang, Nina Hubrich and Sophia Raskoff – among others. The show is on display through Oct. 27.
ANNIE HOOKER
Gallery MAR in Carmel opens a new group show for three painters, each embedded in the great traditions of American Western artwork. With common heritage, Annie Hooker, Jeffery Pugh and Matt Sievers diverge onto singular pathways, reinterpreting and re-defining what it means to be an artist of the West in the 21st century. Hooker loves taking bison, cowboys and horses and giving them a color makeover, then pumping up that color by about 225 percent. It’s pop art meets outsider art meets western illustration. “I was born and raised in San Francisco,” she writes, “but I became enchanted with the vast expanse of the West’s visual landscape, rich American history and dramatic wildlife.” The piece above is titled “New Truth.”
