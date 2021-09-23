Visuals 09.23.21

ANNIE HOOKER
Ten new paintings by Annie Hooker can be seen at Gallery MAR (Dolores and Ocean, Carmel). This piece, “Buffy,” is part of the exhibit Reflections that opened Sept. 3. This great-granddaughter of Pebble Beach founder Samuel F.B. Morse is a figurative painter, but she is dedicated equally to the human and the animal figure. “Her subject matter is Western traditional,” says gallery owner Thomas Cushman, “but she paints in a contemporary, almost pop-like style.” [AP]
RITA STURGEON
Central Coast Art Association presents “Simple Elegance” by Rita Sturgeon. This piece is part of a three-member show titled Capturing Wonder in Art: Three Artists’ Interpretations at the Sally Griffin Senior Center (700 Jewell Ave, Pacific Grove). The artists are Nancy Donaldson, Diane Grindol and Sturgeon. An opening reception happens from 5-7pm Friday, Sept. 24. [AP]
