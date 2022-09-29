Visuals 09.29.22

STEVEN WHYTE
Carmel-based sculptor Steven Whyte has a new show, Maquettes to Monuments, at the Salvador Dali Exhibition at the Monterey History and Art Association. Artifacts and photos show behind-the-scenes of seven featured monuments including Whyte’s two heroic-scale works at Texas A&M University; his “National Tribute to Bob Hope and the Military”; his massive Jumbo the Elephant for Tufts University; the award-winning “Women’s Column of Strength” monument in San Francisco; and two of Whyte’s local monuments, one for John Steinbeck and one for Mike Marotta. “This show is a tribute to [my staff] and a way to let the public see this powerful process – that somehow, we take clay and plaster, and a studio full of mess and create something,” White wrote. The show runs until Oct. 31. [AP]
BARNEY CULLEN
Sylvan Gallery presents Ascend, a collaborative exhibition created by the father/daughter artists Barney and Carli Cullen. Drawing inspiration from their Japanese heritage, they combine metal, wood, bamboo, paper and stained glass into exquisite installation pieces that bring the gallery to life. “Barney is something of an institution in Sand City and around the Peninsula,” wrote Logan Norton, gallery director. “[This is] the first time he has shown in a very long time, and he will be exhibiting alongside his daughter who is making incredible stained glass pieces. This show is going to be spectacular – beautiful, immersive, powerful, impactful.” The above photo is of a metal crane that Barney created. An opening reception happens at 2pm on Saturday, Oct. 1. The show will be on display until Oct. 22. [AP]
