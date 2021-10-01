Visuals 09.30.21

GORDON DILL
Gordon Dill’s love of painting began when he was a child, when he’d watch with fascination as his mother painted. Now, Dill is a painter in his own right and the featured artist for October at the Salinas Valley Art Gallery (218 Main St., Salinas). “I paint to satisfy my craving to create using watercolor and acrylics,” Dill said in a statement. “Becoming an artist has opened my eyes to my surroundings.” Dill paints landscapes with lively brush strokes, like this work featuring a view looking south along the Big Sur coast. He’ll host an opening reception on Friday, Oct. 1 from 5-8pm. [TCL]
TAMARA SELYANGINA
Tamara Selyangina is a watercolor artist who was born in Russia and grew up in Eastern Siberia near Lake Baikal. She has been living in Monterey for almost 15 years. The county’s natural beauty contributes to Selyangina’s inexhaustible excitement and enthusiasm for painting. The focus of her work here is the coastal scenery and beautiful and dramatic local nature, as well as street scenes of Monterey, the wharf and Monterey fishing boats. Her exhibit, Monterey Peninsula and Beyond, can be seen until Oct. 31 at the Venture Gallery (260 Alvarado St., Monterey). [AP]
