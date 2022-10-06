Visuals 10.06.22

Bill Owens
Visit the Center for Photographic Art in Carmel for the 50th anniversary of the seminal publication in the history of photography: Bill Owens’ Suburbia. A half-century later, the images by Owens have become timeless testaments to and a celebration of American life. This exhibition features large-scale fine art prints of the essential Suburbia images, offering a new experience of this important project. There will also be 36 small silver gelatin prints (“Baby Bills”) from the original negatives from the late 1960s and early 1970s. A limited-edition publication, Bill Owens: The Legacy of Suburbia Photographs 1964-2022 is also available with a special edition print included. An in-person artist talk with Bill Owens happens at 3pm on Saturday Oct. 8 in Carpenter Hall, and a reception follows in the gallery at 4pm. On display until Nov. 7.
Michelle Yi Martin
Michelle Yi Martin is a self-taught weaver, born in Seoul, South Korea, and based in San Francisco. Her works will be on display at Monterey Museum of Art until Dec. 18. “As a Korean American immigrant, I have always lived in the ‘in-between’ space, which is the place where all the threads of one’s identity intersect,” Yi Martin writes. “This intersection is a balancing act – and although never fully achieved, the act defines me.” Yi Martin is represented by Municipal Bonds in San Francisco where she presented her first solo exhibition in 2021.
