Visuals 10.07.21

ERIN HANSON
Erin Hanson’s latest local landscape, titled “Carmel Ice Plants,” is now hanging in her namesake gallery (Erin Hanson Gallery, San Carlos Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel). “The gallery is artist-owned and shows Erin’s latest original oil landscapes and her new 3-D textured replicas,” says its director Miranda Register. Hanson has been active in arts since age 10, graduated from UC Berkeley and has another studio and gallery in Oregon. According to her website, she originated a style called “open impressionism.” [AP]
BEAU FRANK
“We have brought in a local painter to show on a continuing basis,” says Thomas Cushman, owner and director of Gallery MAR in Carmel (Dolores Street between Ocean and 7th). That artist is Beau Frank. “He’s young and super interesting, lives in Pacific Grove and Big Sur, is part French (and so spent many of his school years in France, and then Spain) and is of Cambodian descent.” Many images, like this piece, titled “Clarity,” refer to where he was born – Southern California in 1993. Frank describes himself as a French-American self-taught surrealist painter. [AP]
