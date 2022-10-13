Visuals 10.13.22

STEVE MAHER
Imagine the beauty of the Central Coast as seen from above, not impeded by boundaries of brush, hills, cliffs and large expanses of water. Soar, an exhibit by Steve Maher, shows this bird’s-eye-view. “My artistic goal is to use imagination and creative efforts to represent the beauty and expanses of the Central Coast,” Maher wrote in an artist statement. Maher was inspired to paint by his father, who painted landscapes. He retired as a design director from a multinational company in 2009, devoting himself fully to art. A member of several art organizations, he now shows his work exclusively at the Venture Gallery in Monterey, where he is being featured as the October 2022 artist. Maher will be in the gallery from 2-6pm Saturday, Oct. 15.
AVERY GALLERY
Seaside City Hall and its Walter Lee Avery Gallery present the Arts as Healing in Juvenile Justice exhibit, a selection of artwork created over the last seven years, and the public is invited to view the talents of resident teen artists from the Monterey County Probation Department Youth Center. The exhibit is fittingly titled In Retrospective. It includes acrylics, drawings, paintings, photography, portable murals and multimedia masks by Youth Center residents ages 13 to 18. “This exhibition is a celebration of the hard work and creativity of resident teen artists in the Monterey County Probation Department Youth Center,” according to a statement. “Students have gained skills in drawing, painting and design while learning to reduce anxiety, communicate feelings and collaborate better as they gain a new sense of possibilities for their future.” This exhibition will be on display until Thursday, Nov. 3.
