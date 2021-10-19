Visuals 10.14.21

CHARLENE SAWE
Charlene Sawe’s love for fine arts evolved from her early years of practicing ballet. Additionally, she taught Feng Shui for many years. She loves to paint abstracts in acrylic as a way to capture her inner emotions and translate them with bold brushstrokes on the canvas, often creating dynamic movements driven by her memories of ballet. The piece above is titled “Timeless Tour.” Along with the work of her husband, Anil Sawe (see below), her work is being shown at Ocean’s Edge Gallery (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel) that they run together. [AP]
ANIL SAWE
Born in Mumbai, India, Anil Sawe has been working as an engineer, mostly with visual technologies in graphics, video and imaging. More recently, he started practicing painting. His style ranges from realistic to semi-abstract, giving a bit of personal interpretation to these memories. He’s inspired by the ocean, by colorful sunsets and by dramatic clouds. The piece above is titled “Dynamic Sunset.” Along with the work of his wife, Charlene Sawe (see above), his work is being shown at Ocean’s Edge Gallery (Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel) that the duo runs together. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.