Visuals 10.20.22

ANDREA JOHNSON
Here & There is an exhibit by two artists, Andrea Johnson and Susan Giacometti, now on display at the Carmel Art Association, until Oct. 31. While Johnson renders jewel-like birds and their blossoming environments in careful detail, Giacometti interprets the world around her through layers of found-paper collage atop drypoint etchings. Together, these artists create rich, charming visuals of alluring habitats for their gallery showcase. Johnson is the daughter of Barbara Johnson, a painter, printmaker and member of the CAA. Her lifelong involvement with art and nature has manifested intricately detailed watercolors and acrylics with nature themes. “It is how the light falls upon the land that can inspire me to paint a particular scene at a particular time,” Johnson wrote in an artist statement.
NICOLE JAKABY
“Some people ask me what my different painting subjects have in common,” Jakaby writes. “Tomatoes, succulents, fish, birds. For me it’s all about the color.” From Carmel Valley, Jakaby does oil paintings portraying animals, plants and people. “On a gloomy day, that’s the best time to be in my studio splashing bright, lively colors on a canvas,” Jakaby adds. As an owner of a dog, two cats and a parrot, Jakaby loves to paint animals and took several trips to Africa to give them a good look. “I love big cats,” she says about the above leopard closeup. “They are awesome. I love painting their eyes.” Visit njakaby.com to view more.
