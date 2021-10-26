Visuals 10.21.21

ALICE GELLER-ROBERTSON
Alice Geller-Robertson is a Pacific Grove-based painter (watercolor and acrylic), printmaker and long-time commercial illustrator. Many of her works feature animals capturing their unique personalities. That’s not the case with the provocative acrylic piece featured above, titled “Your Ride Is Here.” This and other works by Geller-Robertson can be seen at Carmel Art Association (Dolores between 5th and 6th) as part of the Mythic Beings exhibit that is “unlike any exhibition in CAA’s storied 94-year past,” the organization proclaims. The project was conceived with artist Melissa Lofton and also features sculptors Eleen Auvil, Douglas Downs and Chris Sawyer – all “wandering freely in the vast realm of mythology,” Lofton wrote in a statement. [AP]
MURRAY WAGNON
The piece above is titled “Hidden Beach, Point Lobos” and belongs to the Windows to the Bay exhibit at the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave.). The idea behind the exhibit that gathered artists from the Monterey Bay Plein Air Painters Association, founded in 2005, was to provide the community with paintings composed as “windows” looking at the Monterey Peninsula, celebrating its glorious nature in these times of pandemic and isolation. Wagnon grew up in Central California, moved back to the area several years ago, and has been serving on the board of MBPAPA in various positions over the years. [AP]
