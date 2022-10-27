Visuals 10.27.22

ROBIN SAWYER
Gallery MAR in Carmel is proud to present Creative Women III, its third annual exhibition of new work by regional female artists, now showcasing work by 12 artists selected through a juried process. See work by Nicole Cromwell, Karen Folgner, Hilary Gomes, Hannah Grotberg, Rose Hagan, Rosalie Lang, Cynthia Minoli, Rumiko Okkerse, Lesley Anne Spowart, Kathryn Stotler, Nicole Strasburg and Carmel Valley-based Robin Sawyer. A musician and photographer, Sawyer relocated to Monterey County in 1991 and started to paint, expressing the polarities of representation and abstraction. [AP]
SAM TCHAKALIAN
Holi Moli: Beginner’s Mind is an exhibit focusing on expressionism, naïve and innocent art as spiritual expressions that opens Oct. 28 at the Carl Cherry Center for the Arts in Carmel (a reception will be held at 5pm). Highlighting both the artwork of children and nationally-recognized artists, the exhibit includes paintings by Sam Tchakalian, Sarah Klein, Tom Nakashima, Ken Hale, Sara Hunsaker and students from Forest Grove Elementary School in Pacific Grove, among others. Originally, naïve art was any form of visual art that reflected a fresh and innocent vision of the world and was created by a person who lacked or rejected traditional understanding in portraying those objects. The genre is now widely recognized and can include a range of styles and motifs – from child-like scribbles with classical references to the art and poetry of antiquity to pure abstraction in painting and drawing. On display through Nov. 26. [AP]
