VENTURE GALLERY
Like any age of art, the modern period has its masters. Georgia O’Keeffe, Pablo Picasso, Gustav Klimt and Salvador Dali are just a few names of artist William Eaton is paying homage to all in his new show, “Tribute to the Masters.” The show consists of 21 original paintings made in the style of, and inspired by, 21 different master artists. The show will open (with no reception) on Sunday, Nov. 1 and it runs through Monday, Nov. 30. Venture Art Gallery, 260 Alvarado St., Monterey. 372-6279, ventureartgallery.com.
NOVEMBER SKULLS ART SHOW
Multimedia artists Lili Jorge and Michelle Robertson are teaming up to create an outdoor art show inspired by the Latin American tradition of Día De Los Muertos. The art show will feature Jorge’s collection of sugar-skull-inspired shadow boxes with found objects, like old cigar boxes and other recycled items, to represent the delicate balance between life and death. Robertson, a photographer, is known for her composites, taking many photos and rendering them into a single image. It’s a single-day event from 1-5pm on Sunday, Nov. 1, outside of the Headdress Salon at 883 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey.
