Visuals 11.10.22

SOPHIE BAKER
This and other 15 finely textured digital photographs by Sophie Baker are now on display at Pacific Grove Art Center (pgartcenter.org). Baker is part of Double Vision: Representing and Creating Emotion exhibit by the Monterey High School AMP Art Academy. Award-winning Academy seniors Jessica Zhou and Baker come together to create this breathtaking “duo-solo” senior show, featuring 16 digital works each. The above photo is titled “The Stairs.” Baker has presented her works in PGAC previously, in Beauty Through Our Eyes Monterey High School Digital Art Exhibit in 2021. [AP]
ROBERT REYNOLDS HEWITT
Carmel Art Association is celebrating its 95th birthday with the 95 Year Historic Show. From paintings to sculptures, from early California to mid-century modern, this exhibit represents artists who lived and worked across three separate centuries. Robert Hewitt (1923-2010) was an avid contra dancer. He used his love and experience of the dance as subject matter to capture the essence of motion in his dynamic paintings. “A native of Denver, he returned there after his World War II Navy service,” the CAA website reads. He taught drawing and painting on the university level and worked as a civilian engineer for the Department of Defense. “Throughout his varied career, the one constant was painting. Wherever he was, he painted, from within naval vessels, to the kitchen surrounded by small children, to his sickroom as he recovered from illness, to his garage studio in Monterey.” He is one of many late CAA artists featured in this show (carmelart95years.com). [AP]
