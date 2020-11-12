Visuals 11.12.20

NATIONAL STEINBECK CENTER
Once a reporter for the Salinas Californian, Amy Wu went on to found From Farms to Incubators. She brings the multimedia project to the National Steinbeck Center beginning Friday, Nov. 13 focusing on stories of women innovators who are at the forefront of the Salinas Valley’s agtech industry. The exhibit includes multiple modes of digital storytelling including video, documentary, still photography and more. steinbeck.org.
GALLERY MAR
The work of six women will be featured on the walls of Gallery Mar, located at Dolores between Ocean and Seventh in Carmel. The artists all hail from the Monterey Peninsula and include the likes of Elizabeth Barlow, Kim Campbell, Rose Hagan, Rebecca Koury, Lesley Anne Spowart and Robin Sawyer. The exhibit, aptly titled “Creative Women,” will open with a reception from 5-7pm on Saturday, Nov. 14. To avoid crowding, the reception and demos will extend through Nov. 15, from 10am-5pm. 624-2000, gallerymar.com.
