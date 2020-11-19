Visuals 11.19.20

CENTRAL COAST ART ASSOCIATION
Central Coast Art Association once gathered monthly for an art demo in the Before Times. In lieu of get-togethers, they’re going virtual. Their All-Members Juried Art Show is now up and running, viewable online from now until Dec. 31. Members of CCAA were asked to submit their works of art so that they could be judged by local painters Jeff Smith and Mark Farina. Winners include Lorraine McDonough, Rhett Regina Owings, Jane Prescott and Bobbie Brainerd. Many of the original works are also up for sale, just contact Jan Scott by email at niniscott75@gmail.com, or visit centralcoastartassociation.com
CURTIS GALLERY
Lest we forget that Thanksgiving is largely built on the mythology that early American settlers had a peaceful life with Native Americans and one day decided to have a nice little turkey dinner, remember that the U.S. was in part built by displacing and killing indigenous groups. Edward S. Curtis spent 30 years photographing various tribes in visually arresting portraits and candid photos. Though his work can also be seen to perpetuate the idea of the “disappearing Native American” – they’re not, and they definitely still exist – it also does some of the work of preserving history. Curtis Gallery in Monterey claims to have “the most extensive source for Edward S. Curtis Copper Photogravure Plates.” curtisgallery.com
