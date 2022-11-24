Visuals 11.24.22

PHIL LEMLEY
Phil Lemley’s exhibit Sanctuary opened Nov. 19 at Sylvan Gallery in Sand City. The collection of images presented were created while scuba diving and freediving in the waters of Monterey Bay. Seaside-based Lemley utilizes underwater photography to shed light on otherworldly scenes hidden just below the surface of the Monterey Bay. By exposing some of this region’s rarely visited residents, Lemley gives us a chance to witness the unexpectedly mesmerizing skin of a sea slug or glorious sunbeams illuminating a school of fish – reminding us that there is infinite beauty in our local waters. This exhibition seeks to offer those of us who rarely, if ever, venture into its depths, an opportunity to establish a connection with this majestic ecosystem. On display until Dec. 31.
GORDON SCHACHER
“Sunset Salute” by Gordon Schacher is part of the Romanoos’ Atelier at Boyer Hall in Pacific Grove Art Center – on display until Dec. 15. This annual exhibit is a program in which a group of artists, of all experience levels, work independently to develop their individual style and technique, and collectively encourage each other’s artistic growth under a single atrium. “I started my artistic career at a young age, drawing a flamingo that was on our hot-water bottle, then realizing ‘hey, I can do this,’” Schacher writes in an artist statement. “Full retirement has enabled me to pick up art again, not as a career but as enjoyment… But the good thing about art is that there are always challenges and sometimes they are conquered. My personal challenge is to try to capture the beauty we see around us.” Schacher lives in Monterey.
