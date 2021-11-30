Visuals 11.25.21

RON COOPER
The Center for Photographic Art (Sunset Center, San Carlos and 9th, Carmel) just announced its 2021 International Juried Exhibition. The jurors, Debra Klomp Ching and Darren Ching (co-owners of the Klompching Gallery in New York), had “quite a challenge” sorting through the overwhelming number of submitted images. They selected 45 works. “This is a must-see exhibition which includes the finest of contemporary photography and a quick lesson in the history and the possibilities of the genre,” CPA says. The exhibit is on view through Dec. 30. Above is a photo by Colorado-based Ron Cooper, a photographer who celebrates humanity by traveling the world, documenting faces and lives. [AP]
LAURA CRYSTINA ALEXANDER
A Carmel-based contemporary artist is releasing a series of 14 small paintings titled “SYNERGY,” which reflect the artist’s love of inspirational visual language and exuberant color. The theme is love, hope and positivity. “It is my hope and desire that through my art, we realize we are all interconnected,” the artist writes on her website. The series will be released on Wednesday, Dec. 1 online at lauracrystinaalexander.com and at instagram.com/lauracrystinaalexanderart. (If you want to view the collection early, you can sign up for advance viewing, now open to collectors.) Alexander is a creativity coach who participated in the 2021 “Hearts of Carmel” project. Above – “Ocean of Love,” acrylic on canvas, 12-inches-by-12-inches. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.