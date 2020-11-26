Visuals 11.26.20

Terese Garcia
“Whirl in Four” by Terese Garcia
Terese Garcia works in layers. She builds up interesting colors that may look like one color at first glance but slowly reveal themselves to be textured and more lively. Paint is never just paint in her hands. Her works often have a structural aspect to them; using artificial or natural objects, she adds organic shapes and non-linear smatterings. Her work has been featured in Seaside’s Open Ground Studios as well as the Edge Gallery in Carmel Valley. View more at teresegarcia.com
Rich Brimer
“Aqua Cove” by Rich Brimer
Born in Long Beach, California, the artist keeps the ocean close to his work. But Rich Brimer doesn’t paint the palm trees that line the beachside boulevards of Southern California. Instead, he finds pockets of light, life and swirls of color in the colder and rockier shores of the Central Coast. A teacher and also a lifelong learner of plein air, Brimer is the art director for Carmel Visual Arts – which continues hosting outdoor, socially distant art workshops – as well as the Art Distillery in Springfield, Kentucky. richbrimer.com
