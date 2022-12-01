Visuals 12.01.22

WANZHI LI
The nonprofit Youth Arts Collective (YAC) in Monterey presents its Holiday Art Show, on display both physically and virtually until Jan. 31. See the newest lineup of original artwork, such as Wanzhi Li’s “Freckles Across An Open Sky” (watercolor and colored pencil), and much more, representing the eclectic styles and voices of YACsters. Check out the online opening where the young artists introduce themselves in 30-second videos, each on their own page with their art. Then, go by in person to see these and more pieces on the gallery walls at one of Saturday open houses (noon-4pm on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, at 472 Calle Principal, Monterey). YAC is a nonprofit studio and mentoring collective for motivated high school and college artists in the Monterey Bay area. The holiday show is an annual tradition.
INGA YONTZ
Originally from New Mexico, Inga Yontz moved to Monterey 16 years ago. She has been producing art for the last 20 years. Reaction is Yontz’s first solo exhibition, on display at the Salvador Dali Exhibition in Monterey, featuring over 19 pieces of mixed media works of art (Yontz has a passion for large-scale work). Operated by the Monterey History & Art Association, the museum showcases Salvador Dali’s artwork and his history in Monterey, but also features other temporary exhibits (more at mhaadali.com). A reception happens at 6pm on Saturday, Dec. 3. On display until Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.