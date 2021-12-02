VANESSA VALENZUELA BERUMEN
Youth Arts Collective presents its Annual Holiday Art Show to be viewed online (visit yacexhibits.com). The show features all new (from within the past six months) YACster art, many from new members of the collective: paintings, pastels, drawings, collages, digital art, ceramics and animations. Every artist has their own subpage with a photo, statement and a short video. Some of them are hilarious, “just like the YACsters themselves,” says Meg Biddle, founder/program director. All are unique. Artist Vanessa Valenzuela Berumen (featured above) from Seaside is a second-year student at CSU East Bay majoring in Art. She’s been with YAC for three years. [AP]
PAUL RICHMOND
The Central Coast Art Association just featured Monterey-based Paul Richmond during their monthly members Zoom conversation series. Richmond is a recognized visual artist and activist who has worked with galleries and museums throughout the U. S., as well as art journals and anthologies. As an illustrator, he has created over 400 novel cover illustrations. Richmond is also a co-founder of the You Will Rise Project, an organization that empowers those who have experienced bullying to speak out creatively through art. To see his work visit paulrichmondstudio.com and rtyart.com. [AP]
