Domini Anne
A constant at the West End Festival and a dedicated collaborator in multi-disciplinary fashion installations like DUSK at Pacific Grove Art Center, Domini Anne is always thinking outside of the box. The Gyrotonic instructor – think Pilates but in constant motion – and fashion designer takes center stage as the artist spotlight of the Arts Council for Monterey County this month. She talks about the finer points and silver linings of pandemic-era fashion on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at noon. Visit arts4mc.org for a link to the live presentation. dominianne.com.
Dick Crispo
In his Carmel Art Association biography, local art fixture and former art teacher Dick Crispo writes, “Nature is my teacher. I’m the apprentice.” Crispo indeed draws inspiration from nature with several abstract pieces on display at CAA, mimicking the way the light dances on moving ocean water, but he also draws inspiration from the cultures he’s familiar with as a prolific collector of masks from Japan and various countries in Africa. His most recent work draws on masks – including Luchador masks – he’s obtained in Mexico. Using bold neon colors, faces appear through dark backgrounds. carmelart.org/artist/dick-crispo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.