Visuals 12.09.21

BARBARA ROGERS
Titled Botanical Therapy, this exhibition presented through December at Conway of Asia Gallery & Gifts (Mission Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel) showcases 35 paintings by Barbara Rogers that depict the beauty of the botanical world. Rogers’ love of gardens started in Ohio, where she spent her childhood days helping her great aunt and grandmother plant and grow flowers, vegetables and teas for healing. “The work that I make is inspired by those plants that are around me or the ones I travel hundreds of miles to go see,” she wrote. “When I think about botanical therapy, I think about an exchange of energy and caring between plants and you.” [AP]
MARIA POROY
Venture Gallery (260 Alvarado St., Monterey) presents a member artists show titled Full Spectrum Art. The exhibit, on display throughout December, features paintings of a standard size – all are 10-by-10-inches – but in every color and style. “Each is a good painting, together they are breathtaking,” the organizers say. The painting featured above is titled “Vision Quest” by Maria Poroy. “People call me an abstract expressionist,” Poroy wrote on her website, poroyart.com. “Color is my language and I am drawn to subjects that resonate with me, whether it be a barn or a flower.” [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.