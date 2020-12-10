Visuals 12.10.20

Marie-Clare Treseder Gorham
Carmel-based folk artist Marie-Clare Tresder Gorhham is the Hofsas House artist-in-residence. Known for murals (like “Carmel Shell,” viewable on Sixth and Mission in Carmel) and her vintage print dress (you could spot her in a crowd a mile a way), Tresder Gorham is inspired by medieval themes and iconography. She reveals her first residency project in an art reception and painting session on Friday, Dec. 11 from 4-6pm. Hofsas House, San Carlos Street at Camino Del Monte, Carmel. 624-2745, hofsashouse.com
The Shop
There is always something happening at The Shop. Run by the power trio of printmaker Chris Powers, artist Jessica Ansberry and entrepreneur Nile Estep, The Shop is part maker studio – people can create practically anything in there – and part retail space. The retail space sells arts, crafts, candles, clothes, pre-packaged foods and more. All of what is sold is locally made. The Shop is located at 1271 Tenth St., Monterey. instagram.com/theshopmonterey
