Visuals 12.15.22

Sasha M.
“My art is random, and I mostly enjoy sketching and watercolor, but it’s something that makes me happy, and I enjoy seeing my pieces on my wall,” wrote Sasha M. about her pieces, including the one above, titled “Transgender Sculpture,” that are part of Youth Arts Collective’s Holiday Art Show. YAC is a nonprofit studio and mentoring collective for motivated high school and college artists in the Monterey Bay area. The holiday show is an annual tradition. Check out the online opening where the young artists introduce themselves in 30-second videos, each on their own page with their art. The exhibit will be online throughout the January and February of 2023. The exhibit is a beloved tradition, offering an opportunity to buy inexpensive, but often impressive, art as a holiday gift. It’s “the best holiday show we’ve done,” adds Marcia Perry, one of the founders, admitting that she says so – and means it – every year.
Paige McCollom
The 2022 Salinas Union High School District (SUHSD) Art Expo was hosted at Salinas High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14. This first-ever district-wide art event highlighted the creativity of students in the Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) and Career Technical Education (CTE) programs. Students from all five SUHSD high schools – Salinas High School, North Salinas High School, Rancho San Juan High School, Alisal High School and Everett Alvarez High School – presented their work for other students, families, staff, and the general public to enjoy. These works include ceramics, digital art, visual and performing arts, welding, woodwork, metalwork, painting and more. The above library-inspired work was made by Paige McCollom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.