Visuals 12.16.21

WILL BULLAS
Will Bullas is an artist member and president of the Carmel Art Association’s Board of Directors and this piece, “Cool and Clear” (watercolor) is part of CAA’s holiday show, open until Jan. 4. Nearly all 90 artist members of the CAA have contributed to this large show of “small artworks” for gift-giving opportunities. The exhibit takes three rooms at the nonprofit Carmel Art Association (located on Dolores Street, between 5th and 6th in Carmel) so chances are you will find a perfect gift. Bullas is known for his “fun art,” often featuring animals doing human things – like wine-sipping rats and white rabbits wearing shades. [AP]
JAN WAGSTAFF
Studio Fogline in Carmel (at 5th Ave and Junipero Street, Carmel) presents a new exhibit by Jan Wagstaff. “As I observe the natural world, I am ever conscious of how I am experiencing it – how all of my senses play a part in my perception,” Wagstaff wrote. “My work is about seasons, sounds, texture, movement and shapes. It is about blending colors, subtleties of light and dark, and things near and far. About seeing and celebrating the ordinary such that it becomes extraordinary. My paintings are visual entertainment but even more, I hope they encourage viewers to recall places that hold special meaning to them.” The piece above is titled “Secret Fountain.” [AP]
