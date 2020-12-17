Visuals 12.17.20

BONNIE FOLSTER
Seven years ago, Bonnie Folster began painting portraits of the dogs she’d meet at Carmel Beach when she went on walks with her own dog, Buck, a magnificently shaggy Scottish Deerhound. In simple acrylic portraits, she’d capture the joy and energy of so many types of dogs. The results of that project, which comprises more than 100 works, have now been donated to a dog-minded organization – Max’s Helping Paws Foundation. The hope is that owners can pick through the portraits and “claim” their pup. No payment is required but donations are greatly appreciated. maxshelpingpaws.org
YOUTH ARTS COLLECTIVE
If any one of the budding young artists mentored at Youth Arts Collective stay within the local art world, Monterey County’s creative landscape will be that much richer. YAC helps promote, explore and refine their talents while also providing some perspective in entrepreneurship. That’s all on display during their virtual Holiday Art Show, which is viewable until Jan. 15. The show isn’t just for looking, however – viewers are encouraged to buy the pieces from the YACsters too, with art earnings split between the artist themselves and the nonprofit. yacstudios.org
