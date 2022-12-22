Visuals 12.22.22

MELISSA LOFTON
It’s that time of the year when the Carmel Art Association returns with its holiday small works show, The Art of Gifting, on display through Jan. 2. It’s a collection of small paintings by CAA artist members, perfect for gift-giving. The largest sizes in this annual show are 9-by-12 inches, and the smallest just 4-by-4 inches. The above work by Melissa Lofton, titled “Joyous-Noise” (oil and wax), is one of many to consider. Lofton was born in Carmel and is a longtime resident of the Big Sur area. She usually paints large format canvases in oil, characterized by complex, lively color and texture. In her abstract work, Lofton is “fascinated with the possibility of painting a more subjective inner world: dreams, thoughts, the qualities and feelings of living on this planet.”
JAZMINE RUBIO
The above painting is one of many works submitted by all five schools within the Salinas Union High School District to the 2022 SUHSD Art Expo, hosted at Salinas High School on Dec. 14. It was the first district-wide art event – expected to become an annual show – that highlighted the creativity of students in the Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) and Career Technical Education (CTE) programs. The presented work was and will be in the future available for the wide audience to enjoy. These works include ceramics, digital art, visual and performing arts, welding, woodwork, metalwork, paintings, and more. Rubio is a ninth-grader at Alisal High School.
