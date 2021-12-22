Visuals 12.23.21

ULISES (LUIS) AGUILERA
As a 5-year-old, Ulises (Luis) Aguilera used to draw stick figure portraits of his family. Now 25, he has created portraits, landscapes and a cartoon series. The piece above is titled “Avicii.” Aguilera explains, “So I wanted to make a black-and-white celebrity portrait with little hits of color. I chose Avicii [A Swedish DJ who died in 2018] because I enjoy his music and it’s unfortunate that he died at a young age.” Aguilera’s work is part of the Youth Arts Collective’s Holiday Art Show. YAC (which is located at 472 Calle Principal, Monterey) is home to many young aspiring artists. To see their work, visit or go to yacstudios.org. [AP]
MAGGIE TAYLOR
Maggie Taylor creates what she calls “dreamlike worlds inhabited by everyday objects.” To make her intricate compositions, she collages a variety of images using digital technology. Taylor won the Santa Fe Center for Photography’s Project Competition in 2004. She was born in Ohio and lives in Florida and her work is shown all over. The 2020 piece above is titled “The Weight of the World’’ and can be seen at Weston Gallery (6th and Dolores, Carmel). Founded in 1975, Weston is one of the older galleries in the area. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.