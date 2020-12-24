Visuals 12.24.20

MARY TITUS
Mary Titus doesn’t do straight lines or harsh lines. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a shape to her work. She can paint flowers, people and landscapes, but adds her own touches to the subject matter, emphasizing shadow and color over precise and rigid forms. What can appear like a shadow or reflection up close can be the human form or a path leading into a cypress forest from afar. Born and raised in Florida, Titus’ art career started at age 15 when she began selling her work in coffee shops and “anywhere she could have a wall.” Her work has been displayed in many local galleries, including the Marjorie Evans Gallery. marytitusart.com
CHLOE WILSON
Though Chloe Wilson has lived in vibrant artistic communities like those found in Chicago and Oakland, Wilson calls the Monterey Peninsula home. And her work is reflective of that, painting everyday scenes of roads, houses and neighborhoods found all over the area. Wilson’s most recognizable works are skyscapes, making use of light and silhouettes; a stark black outline of a house at dusk punctuated by the bright orange and yellow lights of a window and framed by the thin wires that criss-cross from black powerlines. These strong colors are then contrasted by backgrounds of painterly orange, purple and blue sunsets. She is a former Youth Arts Collective student and is currently a YAC mentor. chloewilsonart.com
