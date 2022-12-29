Visuals 12.29.22

FRANK SUNSERI
Monterey-based artist Frank Sunseri is largely self-taught and began his career in the arts as a sculptor, first using welded steel as his medium (his day job at the time was as a gas welder for PG&E) and later, marble and alabaster. It was during a trip to Italy in 2000 that Sunseri became inspired to try his hand at oil painting. His dark background, dramatically lit still-lifes – like the above Still Life #24 – bring to mind the work of the Dutch masters. “Unlike stone carving, which deals with gravity and balances and other physical realities, painting is creating a ‘magical illusion’ to make the viewers believe that they see something other than just paint… I love that,” Sunseri wrote on his website. His work is on display as part of the “Creative Twinkles & Sparkles” show at the Monterey Peninsula Art Foundation gallery (425 Cannery Row, Monterey) through Feb. 23.
JANET TORELLI
Janet Torelli brings delicate renditions of the natural world to the dinner table with her flora and fauna-inspired tableware. The self-taught designer (and big-time party planning aficionado) hails from Chicago and currently lives in Pebble Beach. Each of Torelli’s pieces, like the floral hors d’oeuvres piece seen above, is made using sterling silver. Together with handcrafted tongs, serving utensils and cocktail stirrers, the collection is what Torelli has termed “jewelry for the table” – functional, but definitely luxe, items. Her collection is available to browse and shop at janettorelli.com.
