Visuals 12.30.21

Jessica Zhou
This exhibit is almost over, but worth another look. The piece above, titled “Suspended,” is part of the Monterey High School Digital Arts exhibit “Beauty Through Our Eyes” that is still on display, until Friday, Jan. 7, at the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). Jessica Zhou and 31 other young artists from MHS share their vision of beauty. “We have come to appreciate beauty more than ever as we’ve faced challenges of the past two years,” they wrote in a shared statement. “Making art helps us to express how we’re feeling, let go of things that bug us, and focus on the things we love.” The Monterey High School Digital Arts program seeks to provide world-class education to students grades 9-12 in the areas of photography, video production, digital music production, web design, digital illustration, animation and 3D modeling. [AP]
Lisa Roed Zylstra
The piece above is titled “Crystal Walk,” an 11-by-14-inch oil painting—small in size but big on seasonal mood. According to the painter, “it captures the chill, cool blue light, and the sheer magic of walking in fresh fallen snow beneath a canopy of crystals.” Lisa Roed Zylstra is a landscape artist living in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. She is an active member of the California Art Club, both its Monterey and San Francisco chapters, and Yosemite Sierra Artists. Additional work is available for viewing and purchase on Zylstra’s website (lisazylstra.com), as well as at Instagram.com/lisazylstrafineart. [AP]
