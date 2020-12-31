Visuals 12.31.20

T.C. MOORE
T.C. Moore is a self-described “environmental artist.” Moore draws both inspiration and materials from the natural world. Balancing both the organic forms found in nature and the eye-pleasing shapes of traditional art, Moore creates pieces that are enigmatic, yet familiar. Their series Flow, for instance, is emblematic of the running waters of a stream or waterfall and yet makes use of natural fibers and hair of neutral browns and tans. Moore’s work has been featured in MPC’s Altered Landscapes show as well as Pacific Grove Art Center’s Close to Home exhibition. tcmoorestudio.com.
GERMAIN HATCHER
A graduate of Otis College of Art and Design and Parsons School of Design, Germain Hatcher’s work draws from history and folktales. She’s been working as a fine artist for over 20 years, and had a stint as a muralist. These days she is teeing up to display her full body of work for 2021 and running Imagine Art Supplies in Pacific Grove, and is a mentor at Youth Arts Collective. In her artist statement, she writes: “My art shows the world as my eye interprets it… through color, culture and history. Life is about growing, looking outward and processing inward.” facebook.com/imagineartsupplies.
