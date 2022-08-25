RACHEL DK CLARK
Many Threads One Cloth is the title of a new exhibit at Pajaro Valley Arts (37 Sudden St., Watsonville), curated by Roberta Valdez. The above piece by Rachel DK Clark is titled “Running With the Wolf,” and it honors blues legend Howlin’ Wolf. The medium is fiber. “Threads, made from a variety of plant or animal fibers, are universal,” the organizers write. “Cloth, made from various fibers utilizing unique methods, is universal. Every culture in the world makes, wears and uses textiles from birth through death. Materials and natural resources used for the production of cloth and cultural artifacts vary by geography and what is available.” A diversity of threads making diverse cloth for diverse purposes is the theme of this exhibit. A “yarn bombing” is slated for 11am on Thursday, Aug. 25; an opening reception happens at 2pm Sunday, Aug. 28. [AP]
WE. ART MURAL FESTIVAL
The Sand City Arts Committee and curator Pat Milbery are pleased to announce year three of we. Art, a street art festival and public art installation in Sand City. In addition to three local artists, the 2022 roster features seven highly talented international artists including world-renowned 3D muralist Leon Keer, experimental typography artist Pref, and hyper-realism artist Adele Renault, along with four American artists. Painting of the new murals takes place through Thursday, Aug. 25. “The week-long mural installation brings artists together to adorn building walls, enliven streetscapes, and beautify the West End,” Milbery wrote. “Onlookers can expect to see a variety of mural styles and perspectives, and even witness the creative process in action, as artists will be creating their pieces.” Swing by to see what they’re all up to at various stages of completion. [AP]
