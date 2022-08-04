ZOYA SCHOLIS
Zoya Scholis is a Monterey and Bay Area denizen, with a bachelor of arts degree in studio arts. A former bilingual school teacher, in 2007 she became a full-time artist and instructor, while also offering Art for Personal Growth workshops (artforpersonalgrowth.com). Primarily a process painter, most of Scholis’ work features abstract forms from nature – figures, birds, leaves, petals, fruit. Much of her figurative work has a dreamy, fairytale feel. For Scholis, “art making is an exploration of psyche and an experiment with the Divine,” she wrote on her website. The above piece is titled “Millie” (oil on canvas) and was finished this year, 2022. [AP]
DENNIS PEAK
Starting Aug. 1, Carmel Art Association celebrates its 95th anniversary with the annual prize drawing event composed of six-by-six-inch birchwood panels, a collection of over 80 miniature artworks created and donated by CAA artist members, one of them by Dennis Peak (“Here and There,” acrylic on panel). Purchase one or more tickets ($5 for one, $20 for five) and drop them in the box below the artworks you hope to win on Aug. 29. On Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1-3pm, the CAA holds its birthday celebration with cake and lemonade served in the CAA sculpture garden on Dolores Street. Also, a historic exhibition called 95 Years, composed of over 400 works by late artist members, launches online first on Aug. 8 at carmelart95years.com. The exhibition will continue online through October, then in a physical installment for November and December. [AP]
