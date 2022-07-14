JOANNE BEVILACQUA
“Houses on a Hill” is the title of this piece by Joanne Bevilacqua, now on display at the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove) within their annual “Tiny Treasures” exhibit, showing in Boyer Gallery & Small Halls. Over 100 pieces of art were donated by local artists this year in a range of formats: oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, printmaking, assemblage, collage, pencil, glass, ink, mixed media, photography, sculpture and textile. There is a prize drawing associated with the exhibit, available at the PGAC through Aug. 25. Tickets are $5 each, five for $20 or 15 for $40. Bevilacqua is a local artist with a limited online presence. She works in acrylic. [AP]
MICHAEL AZGOUR
Gallery MAR (Dolores Street between Ocean and 7th, Carmel) is opening a new group show titled “People, Plus.” One of the artists is Michael Azgour, whose piece “Gabriella Rising” is featured above. A Huntington Beach native who occasionally teaches classes in painting and drawing at Stanford University, Azgour now exhibits in galleries from Carmel to New York to Berlin. “My recent paintings are inspired by the impact of imagery on contemporary culture, referencing moments of transition, the inevitability of change, and the uncertainty of memory,” he wrote. The other artists featured are Lane Bennion and Jylian Gustlin. “It is an exhibition for figurative painters,” wrote Thomas Cushman, the owner and director of Gallery MAR. “Each painter loves to paint people but also much more. These painters, in very different ways, strive to capture humans as they interact with the world around them.” A free reception happens at 5pm Friday, July 15. [AP]
