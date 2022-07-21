MICHIE LONG
Step right into the world of husband and wife artists Michie Long and Helene Goldstein. Long’s piece, “Boxer,” above, is part of the duo’s exhibit now on display in the Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel), titled New Works. This exhibition of oils greets you with lush and vibrant color. Color, pattern and form are signatures of the couple’s bold and whimsical styles. Growing up in the high desert of southwest Texas, Long could always see to the horizon in every direction. When he began painting in oils at age 14, these early impressions of empty landscapes and vast unknowns became elemental to his compositions. He moved to California in 1970 to study at the Carmel Art Institute, and has resided on the Monterey Peninsula ever since. [AP]
WARREN CHANG
Pacific Grove Art Center’s (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove) Artists’ Exhibit 2022 is now on display until Aug. 25, presenting works generated by studio artists, instructors and board members. The artists in this exhibit practice a wide array of media including collage, textile, photography, printmaking, stained glass and painting. Warren Chang is best known for his paintings depicting the fieldworkers of Monterey County. His realist paintings are reminiscent of 19th-century painters, in particular Francois Millet, who also depicted scenes of peasant farmers in rural France. His other interest is social realism in California, capturing everything from homelessness to the Black Lives Matter protests, delivering an emotional impact through photo-like oil paintings (as shown above). [AP]
