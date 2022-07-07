MARK STEINMETZ
This photo by NYC-born, Georgia-based photographer Mark Steinmetz is part of the 32nd Anniversary Exhibition of Nazraeli Press’ books and images presented by The Center for Photographic Art (San Carlos and 9th, Carmel). Featured in the gallery are an assortment of One Picture Books, artist books, and monographs that Nazraeli has published over the past three decades. This special show also highlights Steinmetz’s and features many of his original silver prints and the accompanying books. Nazraeli Press was founded by Chris Pichler in Munich, Germany in 1990. In 1997, the press moved to the U.S. and has published over 600 titles on the fine and applied arts, with an emphasis on contemporary photography. It’s on display until July 31. [AP]
GARY LOPEZ
Gary Lopez is an astrophotographer whose exhibit, “The Light of the Universe,” is now on display in Gallery Sur (6th Avenue, Carmel). In a unique blending of art and science, Lopez creates images that bridge nature photography and abstract art. He shows the drama of star birth and death in the dimly glowing clouds of space gas and dust called nebula. “The far-off objects in my images populate our night skies, but their dim light has taken centuries to reach us and is too faint to be seen by our unaided eyes,” Lopez wrote in an artist’s statement. “In my art I strive to reveal the beauty and drama that is captured in this faint, ancient light.” Some of his artistic approach may be revealed during an artist’s reception from 4-7pm on Saturday, July 9. [AP]
