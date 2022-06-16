ELIZABETH BUTLER
“Abundance” is the title and a key word for this exhibit, Eizabeth Butler’s first-ever Carmel solo presentation in Gallery MAR (Dolores Street between Ocean and 7th, Carmel). Her current body of work is “an exploration into the elegant power of botanicals,“ she wrote in an artist’s statement. “My intent is to have the viewer feel both grounded in visual beauty and overcome by the abundance and wildness of nature,” Butler said, describing her contemporary, saturated paintings of flowers and fruits and leaves. “Plant life lends itself to visual patterns and seductive rhythms. My interest is in the repetition and variation of shape and color as one species relates to another collectively.” [AP]
PETER MOPPERT
The Carmel Foundation (southeast corner of 8th and Lincoln, Carmel) is hosting a solo show of alternative process photography by one of their members who went back to school after retiring from construction work and getting a degree in photography from MPC and a BFA from CSUMB in public art. At 73, this is Peter Moppert’s first solo show – and it’s entitled “Wrinkles,” featuring portraits and closeups of mostly older faces, using non-traditional alternative processes, including cyanotypes, Van Dyke brown prints, gum bichromate and others. Models include fellow residents of the Van Buren Senior Housing apartments in Monterey, where Moppert lives. [AP]
