OLIVER KLINK
Founded in 1996, ImageMakers has grown into a diverse group of over 50 professionals and amateurs representing not only the best of the West Coast tradition, but also new and emerging approaches to photography. An exhibition titled “ImageMakers: Celebrating 25 Years” honors this history. Hosted by the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave.), the exhibit will be on display Friday, Sept. 2 through Oct. 27. Oliver Klink is a photographer originally from Switzerland who currently resides in Los Gatos. He is a master of the new digital printing process called Piezography. By using a combination of pigment ink and a proprietary profiling process, he produces enhanced highlight and shadow details that exceed what is possible in a traditional darkroom. [AP]
TAMARA KEIPER
There is a new exhibit in the Meals on Wheels Community Center in Pacific Grove. “Three Award-Winning Artists” features Central Coast Art Association’s members Bobbie Belvel, Rhett Regina Owings and Tamara Keiper, whose piece “Sunflowers & Lavender” can be seen above. Painting from life is essential for Keiper’s still lifes, florals, figures, portraits and landscapes. Though she uses a variety of mediums, she will have mostly still life pieces in oils available at this show. Working with the fast-drying mediums such as airbrush, pastels, watercolors and acrylics allows Keiper great expression and spontaneity, she reports. The exhibit can be viewed during business hours at Meals on Wheels. A percentage of the sales benefit the nonprofit organization. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.