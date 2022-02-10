ISABEL ACEVEDO ARREOLA
Isabel Acevedo Arreola is a 17-year-old Mexican American teenager from Greenfield. “My work primarily comes from the inspiration I get from Mother Nature,” she wrote in an artist statement. “This piece was from a camera capture I took while out hiking Mount Tamalpais in Marin County with my sister… While looking up at the high redwood trees I instantly thought to recreate it, allowing me to try something new.” This piece is part of For The Love of Art, an annual countywide exhibition and competition for high school juniors and seniors hosted by the Carmel Art Association, viewable until Feb. 28. Check out the gallery in Carmel on Dolores between 6th and 5th, or online at caaftloagallery.com. [AP]
JUDY VERLENDEN
Central Coast Art Association members Barbara Dill-Varga, Judy Verlenden, Jim Wagoner and Bobbie Brainerd are showing their works at Meals on Wheels (aka Sally Griffin Senior Center, 700 Jewell Ave., Pacific Grove). A percentage of the sales will benefit Meals on Wheels. The art is on display now until March 3, but the public is also invited to a reception that will be held starting at 5pm on Friday, Feb. 11. Verlenden is also a member of the Carmel Valley Art Association, and specializes in landscapes and still life, especially flowers. She joined CVAA in 2016. [AP]
