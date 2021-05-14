Whether it’s an image of Cannery Row’s original 16 bridges, Japanese divers searching for abalone at Point Lobos, the construction and opening of Monterey Bay Aquarium or Ed Ricketts casually talking to his mother and son, chances are Pat Hathaway was either there photographing it or later collected a print of it. Over the course of his lifetime, Hathaway amassed a collection of 80,000 photographs of life on the Central Coast. They have been reproduced in local history books and exhibits and on postcards.
They’re documents of precious local history and a crucial source for writers, architects, artists, engineers and historians, explains Monterey Public Library Director Inga Waite. “There are photos that give a glimpse of everyday life of Monterey Bay,” she says. Like many history buffs, she wants the collection to remain within public reach.
When Hathaway died in January in his Pacific Grove home, he didn’t leave a will or name an administrator of his estate, which includes his photo collection. On Jan. 26, Kent Seavey, a historic preservation consultant who describes himself as a friend of Hathaway, petitioned to be the administrator of the estate. A Monterey County Superior Court judge granted him that power temporarily, until June 16.
That’s when a hearing is scheduled for a judge to decide who should control the estate, estimated to be worth $1.5 million, according to court papers.
Hathaway didn’t have children, and his closest relative appears to be a half-brother in France. Laura Barber of Olympia, Washington, filed a competing claim to administer the estate, and claims she is his niece. (Their shared relative is Hathaway’s stepfather, Col. James L. Hathaway, who Barber claims adopted him, although they’re still searching for proof of the adoption.)
On April 22, Barber filed for a partial dismissal of her request. That means Seavey is likely to be named administrator.
Though his petition doesn’t outline his plans, Seavey has worked closely with local libraries and cultural institutions for years, guest curating at the Monterey Museum of Art, lecturing at the Harrison Memorial Library, and lending his expertise to local archival projects. According to court documents, this is not a money-making endeavor; his lawyer, Joseph P. Ferry, wrote in court papers, “I can assure the court that Mr. Seavey has no personal agenda whatsoever.” Ferry argues that Seavey is a “neutral stakeholder,” a friend who stepped up to the challenge of preserving the extensive collection when others did not.
Wherever the collection ends up, the continued educational value and depth of local life that can be gleaned is immeasurable.
“There is so much photographs can tell us,” Waite says. “It’s important these photographs remain within our community.”
