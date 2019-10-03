1. RAQIA—Friday. East Village Coffee Lounge, Monterey
“Genre comes with hindsight,” says violinist Greg Allison, who along with guitarist Tad Piecka and keyboard player Jon Bernstein make up the band RAQIA. “We don’t put restrictions on the kinds of music that we like to make.”
2. Shakespeare in Love—Friday-Sunday. Outdoor Forest Theater, Carmel.
Its characters are mostly based on actual historical figures—like playwright Christopher Marlowe—and its period details are faithful, but Shakespeare in Love’s plot is pure imagination. It’s about Shakespeare as he’s suffering from writer’s block while trying to write a play tentatively titled Romeo and Ethel, the Pirate’s Daughter.
3. Butterfly Days Festival—Friday-Sunday. Various locations, Pacific Grove
Butterfly Days kick off with a monarch-themed evening featuring live music and art. The Butterfly Parade & Bazaar follows on Saturday, from 10:30am-1pm at Robert Down Elementary, and the P.G. Art Center hosts kid-friendly activities Saturday and Sunday.
4. Days and Nights Festival—Saturday-Monday. Various locations, Monterey County
The Days and Nights Festival is like Philip Glass’ playlist come to life – on shuffle. You never know what combination of music, theater, film, lectures, poetry or dance will appear. Two big new names on the marquee are Danny Elfman and Dave Harrington.
5. Author Meredith May—Saturday. Monterey Public Library, Monterey.
As a child, Meredith May found peace in a surprising place: bees. She grew up in large part with her grandfather in Carmel Valley where he raised bees and sold the honey around the Monterey Peninsula. May documented her youth in the memoir The Honey Bus: A Memoir of Loss, Courage and a Girl Saved by Bees.
6. The Young Creatures—Saturday. Fernwood Tavern, Big Sur
Today where "indie rock" can really mean anything, it’s pretty impressive that the L.A.-based foursome The Young Creatures manage to strike a good balance between nostalgia and newness, as well as familiarity and discovery.
7. Language Capital of the World Festival—Sunday. Custom House Plaza, Monterey.
At this lingual celebration, you can take mini language lessons in Korean, Japanese, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, or Greek for free. But if you prefer to be just a spectator, where but Monterey could you watch folk dances from six different countries in the span of one event?
8. Ciclovía Salinas—Sunday. Alisal Street, Salinas
Salinas closes down 1.6 miles of Alisal Street for several hours of biking, running, rollerblading, walking and more—anything but driving. The street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Main Street to Sanborn and will give way to activities like raffles, a 3K race, dancing and free vaccines.
9. Hiss Golden Messenger—Monday, Folktale Winery, Carmel Valley
M.C. Taylor, the enigmatic singer-songwriter for Hiss Golden Messenger, finds that questions are the most genuine starting point for his lyrics. But even then, he’s not after a solution. “It’s usually something that seems unanswerable,” he says. “It’s bothering me.” And so he probes things personal and universal.
10. 7D Mixology Throwdown—Monday. Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse, Carmel
First up? Melissa Crisafulli (Salt Wood Kitchen and Oysterette) versus Michael Searles (Carmel Valley Ranch). The two must make a cocktail with Ron Zacapa rum and a secret ingredient, then they’ll show off their bar prep skills before trying their hand at most creative cocktail.
