Deep in an isolated corner of Pacific Grove, on a leafy street with a “Not a Through Street” sign, in a modern castle of a house and surrounded by cats, Francesca Maria writes her dark fiction. But even though They Hide: Short Stories to Tell In the Dark is her debut collection, Maria has been writing ghost stories since she was 6 years old in order to cope with the fact she lived in a haunted house.
“It’s a love letter to horror tropes,” she says about her debut book. Indeed, each of the 13 stories in the collection presents readers with yet another version of a monster, from a Native American spirit killing people in a settlers’ village in the opening story “The Wysterfield Murders” – Maria’s take on Salem and colonial witch hunts – to ancient Imhotep in a story of the same name. A couple of stories bear strong autobiographical traces, starting with “My Brother Andy,” a story that takes us to the haunted house of the author’s childhood.
“I had no control as a child with this thing following me 24/7,” Maria says of where her own motivation to write dark stories comes from. “When I write, I get to control the monsters, to process my own fears and anxiety. When you roll around in it, it loses its grip.”
Not everything is supernatural per se. According to Maria, many monsters represent human weaknesses and lusts; that’s why so many monsters are born in the realm of food and sex (think vampires), where overindulging is the name of the game.
“Spreckels” is an interesting, dark take on Christmas, with Santa’s workshop revealing its true nature as a work camp for elves, with the totalitarian reality of quotas and lists and pressure to deliver gifts on time. Some stories play with the form itself – “A Game of Ghost” is truly a game, a story of a missing girl served in a form of letters, news clips and reports.
“I’m a fan of short stories and word economy,” Maria says, a couple of her stories being only a few pages long (the exception is “The Gathering,” almost a novella that closes the collection). “Each sentence should serve a purpose and have an impact,” she says.
Maria and her husband Mark Causey used to run a comic book shop, Black Cat Comics, in Silicon Valley. They moved to Pacific Grove in 2019.
