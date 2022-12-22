The Warwick family gave themselves a very special gift this year, a gift they can share not only among themselves but also with the larger community.
“It’s a family project through and through,” says Jim Warwick, a retired teacher who taught shop classes and coached the mountain biking team for 36 years for Salinas High School. More recently, he got his daughter and eventually his wife (at the last minute she was asked to help design the cover), to help write and illustrate a children’s book.
Born and raised in Salinas, Rebecca Warwick, the book’s little heroine is, in real life, Jim’s adult daughter and the illustrator of the newly self-published A Hug From Santa: A Suddenly Story. While art was part of her education, she is not a professional illustrator. Like her dad, she decided to become an educator, living and working in Washington, D.C.
Jim, meanwhile, has been practicing for years for his role as a children’s book author. He became a storyteller to entertain his four children at bedtime. Rebecca was part of that ever-hungry, demanding audience, who preferred made-up stories to reading from books. “I always like this ‘Suddenly!’ moment,” Warwick says. “The anticipation, the reaction to this moment.”
Jim left Rebecca a lot of space and freedom – he says he was quietly impressed with her persistence, and their no-muss, no-fuss approach as a team.
“She was always very excited about Christmas,” he says, shedding light on Rebecca the character, the little girl who gets a hug from Santa. “She would always run around the house on her tippy toes when she was excited. So in the book, naturally, she approaches Santa on her tippy toes.”
Warwick already has several more stories in his head, waiting to be written down. Ultimately, he would like to publish a series of “suddenly stories,” as he calls them. Maybe he will ask Rebecca to work with him again, or maybe there is another family member who will want to jump in.
“These stories are about our family and about our memories,” he says. “And I believe that storytelling and practicing talking to your children is great to avoid communication problems ahead.”
