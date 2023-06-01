Poet Laura Schulkind has been writing in Big Sur since her recent “for the most part” retirement from public education law. During Covid, she and Carmel Valley-based poet Peter Serchuk hosted the “Lines Online” poetry series at the Henry Miller Memorial Library, where she serves on the board, and then prepared an ensuing anthology, now in print.
From her years in the Berkeley area, Schulkind is a long-time friend of Andrena Zawinski, a poet based on Alameda Island and the founder of the San Francisco Bay Area Women’s Poetry Salon, as well as Carmel Valley veteran poet Laura Bayless and Monterey poet Jennifer Lagier, the managing editor of the Monterey Poetry Review. Each poet on this illustrious list will read their latest lines on Saturday afternoon, June 3.
“We would do it once a month and it lasted a year,” Serchuk says, of the success of Lines Online during the pandemic. The online event attracted countless poetry lovers from the region, and beyond. Serchuk is the author of three poetry collections, The Purpose of Things (2020) being the most recent, but during Saturday’s reading he will present all new material.
Schulkind will read from both of her published volumes (The Long Arc of Grief, 2019 and Lost in Tall Grass, 2014) and focus on her Big Sur-connected poetry. “I use the environment around me a lot,” she says. “I don’t write nature odes or poems about nature. But nature is a wonderful vehicle to get out the emotional authenticity of work and to tell stories.”
Bayless, who has been doing poetry readings for the last 40 years, began publishing poetry volumes in the 1990s. Her most recent is Chairs in the River (2017). She has read her poetry “a hundred times,” she says, but never at Henry Miller Library.
The same can be said about Lagier, who will read from Moonstruck, a volume published in May 2023. This retired educator is inspired by nature, social justice and the art of storytelling she learned from her Italian ancestors.
“In poetry every word counts and the order matters,” Schulkind says about her “love affair with words” that she conducted, in a different form, as a lawyer. Both professions have to do with word economy. “The importance of every word is so elevated,” she says of this lifelong enchantment.
AN AFTERNOON OF POETRY 3-5pm Saturday, June 3. Henry Miller Memorial Library, 48603 Highway 1, Big Sur; also online. Free. 667-2574, bit.ly/HMLPoetry2023.
