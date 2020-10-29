I’d like to teach the world to sing

In perfect poetry

Instead I find myself playing

Hashtag games on Twitter

Why?

Because games, poetry and sleep

Keep me sane during this time

Of smoky air, fires, pandemic, and

Political insanity

Would you like to sing me a silly love poem?

Or play a hashtag game on twitter?

#ReasonsToPlayHashtagGames

#When Hairy Met Soily

#Sockless in Seattle

#When Devil Wore Nada

#VoteAndHope

They’re Coming to take my berries away

Bye Bye Miss Strawberry Pie

Drove my Berries to the ferries

but the berries got dry

them good ole boys poured whiskey and rye

Singin’ this’ll be the way blueberries die

#WorkHasMeAllLike

Bottle of whine fruit of the yawn

#AddFishToAFilmOrSong

Marlin Has Broken, like the first Marlin

What if cod was one of us?

When you fish upon a star.

Muse 10.29.20
CELIA SUE HECHT is a writer and experienced social media strategist. She’s been published in various platforms including Vox Media. Reno Gazette Journal and Monterey County Weekly.

