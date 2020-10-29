I’d like to teach the world to sing
In perfect poetry
Instead I find myself playing
Hashtag games on Twitter
Why?
Because games, poetry and sleep
Keep me sane during this time
Of smoky air, fires, pandemic, and
Political insanity
Would you like to sing me a silly love poem?
Or play a hashtag game on twitter?
#ReasonsToPlayHashtagGames
#When Hairy Met Soily
#Sockless in Seattle
#When Devil Wore Nada
#VoteAndHope
They’re Coming to take my berries away
Bye Bye Miss Strawberry Pie
Drove my Berries to the ferries
but the berries got dry
them good ole boys poured whiskey and rye
Singin’ this’ll be the way blueberries die
#WorkHasMeAllLike
Bottle of whine fruit of the yawn
#AddFishToAFilmOrSong
Marlin Has Broken, like the first Marlin
What if cod was one of us?
When you fish upon a star.
