Rhymin’ on the Range

Dave Stamey – a cowboy, mule packer and “dude wrangler” – headlines the Cowboy Poetry Gathering. He was inducted into the Western Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

 c/o CALIFORNIA RODEO SALINAS

Interest in cowboy culture is strong in Monterey County, with two annual cowboy poetry events running for three decades now. California Rodeo Salinas’ annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering has been around since 1992, while its younger neighbor, Monterey Cowboy Festival (until recently the Monterey Cowboy Poetry & Music Festival) dates to 1999.

This year, keeping the traditional partnership with Monterey County Free Libraries, the 30th Salinas gathering is getting ready to pay respect to the cowboy poet who has been for years involved with the event: Salinas-born legendary entertainer Clem Albertoni, who died in February 2021. Fortunately, he left many lines of poetry behind, including this gem:

When I was just a youngster,

I wanted to be a cowboy.

So my pa gave me a milking stool and a bucket

And said: “There’s that cow, boy.”

Will you join us?

As a regular reader of the Monterey County Weekly and Monterey County NOW you have no doubt realized that the economic model of journalism has changed radically. In today’s media landscape, direct financial support from readers is the new normal, as the world of advertising has transformed.

Join us to help hit our target of 500 new Insiders by March 31. Join over 2500 of your neighbors and contribute today an amount that works best for you. Every little bit helps, and together we can make a positive impact in and for Monterey County.

Thanks in advance for your consideration and support.

Erik Cushman, Publisher

JOIN NOW

Albertoni was born in 1938 to Swiss immigrant dairy farmers and spent his first 35 years as a dairy farmer, being active in the Soledad area as a 4-H leader, knowledgeable about agriculture and hard work. But it was his talent for entertaining and spoken word that made him a legend in the Salinas Valley, often acting as MC of “Cowboys, Cocktails, Rhythm and Rhymes” gatherings, and a popular wedding officiant.

The two cowboy poets who will perform on March 26 are Dave Stamey and special guest Ed Montana. Stamey is a known cowboy entertainer in rural California, especially Nipomo, where he has lived many years.

Both Stamey and Montana combine poetry with music, which makes them singer-songwriters, as well as poets. Montana is from Texas and in addition to praising cowboy life and culture, he doesn’t shy away from expressing his political views. In 2021, he recorded “The Ballad of Rush” to thank late far-right political commentator Rush Limbaugh for “being the voice for all us Americans.”

While – as the example of Albertoni shows – music is optional in cowboy poetry, intense rhymes seem to be obligatory, while inventive poetics to make them work is encouraged. While cowboy poetry can be nostalgic or political, it has its own humor rooted in rich oral tradition. It is full of bears, mules, trucks and rifles, but also dark rivers, open landscapes and stars at night.

THE COWBOY POETRY GATHERING is at 7pm (dinner 6pm, doors open at 5pm) Saturday, March 26. The Fox Theater, 241 S. Main St., Salinas, $30/entertainment; $75/includes dinner by Growers Pub. 758-8459, carodeo.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.